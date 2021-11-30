Juventus player ratings vs Salernitana: Morata makes the difference

Alvaro Morata helped Juventus seal a 2-0 win away to Salernitana on Tuesday evening in Serie A‘s latest midweek round.

The Spaniard came off the bench to add Juve’s second in the second half, just four minutes after his introduction, with Paulo Dybala having opened the scoring midway through the first half.

Juventus player ratings vs Salernitana



Szczesny 6, Cuadrado 6.5, De Ligt 6, Chiellini 6.5, Pellegrini 6.5 (66′ Alex Sandro 6), Bentancur 6.5, Locatelli 6.5, Kulusevski 6.5 (94′ Soule n/r), Dybala 7, Bernardeschi 6.5 (72′ Rabiot 5.5), Kean 5.5 (66′ Morata 7).

Player of the Match – Alvaro Morata

The Spaniard hasn’t had the easiest of times at Juventus this season but he had a swagger about him as he stepped off the bench in Salerno on Tuesday. Having come on with 66 minutes on the clock, he was celebrating Juve’s second of the night before it struck 70. An impressive impact off the bench.