Juventus Player Ratings vs Venezia: Positive Morata

A positive showing from Alvaro Morata wasn’t enough as Juventus dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Venezia on Saturday evening.

Morata broke the deadlock but Mattia Aramu equalised in the second half to gain a point for Venezia.

Juventus player ratings vs Venezia

Szczesny 5.5; De Sciglio 5.5, De Ligt 5.5, Bonucci 5, Pellegrini 6.5 (76′ Alex Sandro n/r); Locatelli 5.5 (87′ Soule n/r), Rabiot 5; Cuadrado 5.5, Bernardeschi 5, Dybala n/a (12′ Kaio Jorge 5) (77′ Kean 5.5) Morata 6.

Player Of The Match- Alvaro Morata

An impressive performance by the Spaniard. The striker led the line like he rarely has since returned to Juventus. A positive note in a disappointing team performance, the question will be can he now find and maintain the form a Juventus No.9 is expected to produce.