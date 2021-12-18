Juventus sneak past Bologna in the Emilian fog

Juventus collected three valuable Serie A points on Saturday night, although it was an underwhelming performance from the Italian giants, as they defeated Bologna 2-0 at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Despite the heavy fog in Emilia-Romagna affecting visibility, there was nothing wrong with Federico Bernardeschi’s eyesight, threading a ball through the legs of Arthur Theate and Alvaro Morata timed his run perfectly to fire the Bianconeri ahead first time, just six minutes into the encounter.

However, rather than becoming the catalyst for the Old Lady to dominate their hosts, it was the Rossoblu that looked more threatening during the rest of the first period, with Massimiliano Allegri’s side seemingly prioritising defending their advantage.

Having won four of their last seven Serie A matches, Bologna continued to test the Juventus resolve after the break, and defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci both made last gasp blocks.

With 20 minutes of normal time remaining, though, Juan Cuadrado took aim from the edge of the box and sent a deflected strike over a helpless Lukasz Skorupski and into the top corner and ultimately settled the game in the Bianconeri’s favour.