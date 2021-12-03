Juventus want to sell four players in January

Dejan Kulusevski, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, and Arthur are players that Juventus want to sell when the winter transfer window opens in January.

All four players have struggled for consistency since joining the Bianconeri and the club also wants to significantly reduce its payroll.

Il Corriere dello Sport reports that English Premier League clubs and North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Kulusevski while Rabiot and Ramsey have attracted the interest of other teams leading into the window opening.

Meanwhile, Arthur is another player Juventus want to sell in January, but the Brazilian is eager to prove to Bianconeri tactician Massimiliano Allegri that he can still be of service to the Italian giants.

Kulusevski has failed to score in 13 Serie A games so far in 2021/22, but he has supplied two assists, and Rabiot has provided one assist in 11 league games.

Meanwhile, Arthur has played in just seven competitive matches this season and Ramsey only five.