Juventus will have to see off Arsenal to win race for Vlahovic

Juventus will have to battle off Arsenal as the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic hots up with January fast approaching.

The Serbian striker, 21, is the leading scorer in Serie A with 12 goals from 15 games following yet another strike in Fiorentina‘s 3-1 win against Sampdoria on Tuesday night, and is supposedly being chased by teams all over Europe.

The forward won’t sign a contract with La Viola after owner Rocco Commisso put an end to renewal talks in October, and now the Gunners have thrown their name into the hat, according to Tuttosport.

Fiorentina want to avoid selling their main man in January, with the Bianconeri said to be the lead runners in Italy and waiting to sign Vlahovic next summer.

However, with the Premier League side sniffing, they too may have to make their move in the January transfer window if they want to avoid missing out on Vlahovic.