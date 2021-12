Juventus brushed a poor Cagliari aside on Tuesday night to claim a 2-0 win at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have had their problems this season, but their woes are a far cry from those of the Isolani who are faced with the possibility of playing next season in Serie B as their struggles under Walter Mazzarri show no sign of letting up.

Moise Kean opened the scoring for the Bianconeri and Federico Bernardeschi, having set up Kean’s opener, went on to add Juventus’ second late on.