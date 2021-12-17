Kevin Lasagna becomes latest Lazio transfer target

Hellas Verona striker Kevin Lasagna is the latest player to be linked with a January move to Lazio who have identified an attacking weakness in their squad.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has made it clear to the club that he needs reinforcements in January if the club is going to qualify for any European competition for next season.

Vedat Muriqi hasn’t performed to a high enough standard as the backup to Ciro Immobile which means the club need at least one new striker to improve the quality of depth in that area.

Bodo/Glimt forward Erik Botheim has been linked with the Biancocelesti but according to Corriere dello Sport, Hellas Verona forward Lasagna is a possible option.

He has fallen down the pecking order at the Gialloblu behind Giovanni Simeone and Nikola Kalinic and is therefore keen on a January move.