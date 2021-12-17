Lazio flatten Genoa as Shevchenko’s wait for a league win goes on

STADIO OLIMPICO (Rome) – Lazio strolled to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Genoa in the capital on Friday to return to winning ways and extend Andriy Shevchenko’s nightmare start to life as Grifone coach.

The result lifted the Biancocelesti into eighth place ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures and came as a welcome three points after their weekend defeat at Sassuolo.

Genoa earned their first win under Shevchenko against Salernitana in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday, but they have picked up one point from six league games under the AC Milan legend and sit in 19th place.

The game was played out in front of a sparsely populated crowd, but those who did turn up were eventually rewarded when Felipe Anderson pounced on a careless back pass before teeing up Pedro for a simple finish after 36 minutes.

Genoa began to venture out of their half more after the break as Shevchenko rang the changes, but they struggled to carve out chances of note and the game was put to bed with 15 minutes remaining when Francesco Acerbi nodded in from a corner.

A cushioned Luis Alberto volley, the substitute’s second assist of the night after delivering the earlier corner, sent Mattia Zaccagni clean through on goal to add a third, and Filippo Melegoni’s late strike proved no more than a consolation.