Lazio player ratings vs Sassuolo: Zaccagni’s first goal cancelled out

Mattia Zaccagni‘s first Lazio goal wasn’t enough for the Biancocelesti on Sunday evening as Sassuolo came from behind to claim three points at the Mapei Stadium.

The hosts’ goals came from Domenico Berardi and Giacomo Raspadori, while Zaccagni found his first goal for the Biancocelesti.

Lazio player ratings vs Sassuolo

Strakosha 6.5; Hysaj 6.5 (78’ Muriqi 6); Felipe 6; Acerbi 6; Marusic 6; Akpa Akpro 6 (71’ Anderson 6); Cataldi 6 (78’ Leiva 6); Basic 5.5; Pedro 7 (45’ Anderson 6); Immobile 6.5; Zaccagni 7 (65’ Lazzari 6).

Player of the match: Mattia Zaccagni

While Lazio’s performance was rather underwhelming, one of the highlights will have to be that Zaccagni has finally opened his tally. Quick on the ball, ambitious in transition, and continuously moving forward.