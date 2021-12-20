Lazio’s Pedro heaps praise on teammate Felipe Anderson

Spanish veteran Pedro praised Lazio teammate Felipe Anderson after his performance in the Biancocelesti’s 3-1 victory against Genoa in Serie A on Friday evening.

The Brazilian usually plays on the wing for the Aquile, but he played as a false nine against the Grifone and he supplied an assist for the Spaniard.

“Felipe deserves great credit for my goal,” Pedro told Lazio Style Radio.

“It is not easy today to interpret that role. Felipe Anderson played a perfect game, fighting, running, recovering balls, and doing all that had to be done.

“A shame that he did not score.”

The win temporarily puts Lazio in equal sixth place in Serie A with Juventus and city rivals Roma and Pedro hopes that the victory will be a springboard for the team to become better under Coach Maurizio Sarri.

“Today it was important to get the result,” he said.

“We did a great job and we are very happy. We couldn’t make a mistake in this game. We played well and now we must continue like this and work at it.”