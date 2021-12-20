Leeds want Juventus’ McKennie in January

Weston McKennie has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for English Premier League club Leeds United.

The American midfielder has been with Juventus since the 2020/21 campaign, but the Bianconeri might have to sell a few players in order to reduce their wage bill.

According to The Sun, Juventus consider McKennie to be worth around €23 million, and Leeds are waiting to hear the thoughts of the Bianconeri and the USA international about a potential transfer.

Despite selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United in the summer, La Vecchia Signora want to further reduce their wage bill and lower their debts. Although there are a few players that are surplus to requirements, McKennie has some value on the transfer market.

Leeds are currently 16th in the English Premier League after 18 rounds and they have lost their last three league fixtures. Coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to strengthen the squad so the Yorkshire club can avoid the drop.