Lorenzo Pellegrini: I am not Totti, nobody comes close

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini has admitted that he will never reach the levels of club legend Francesco Totti but he wants to create a winning mentality under Coach Jose Mourinho.

The 25-year-old is a Rome native that came from the Giallorossi youth system, and although he does not possess the technical of “Er Pupone”, he still wants to follow in his example as Lupi captain.

“Right now we are working a lot on creating a winning mentality, because Mr. Mourinho always says that this has to be one of our greatest strengths,” Pellegrini wrote on the official club website.

“Of course, it doesn’t happen overnight, but I honestly believe that we are on the right path.

“I know I have a big role in this process. I think a lot about how Francesco used to play. He was the kind of captain who never had to talk that much, because the way he played spoke so loudly.

“Although I’ll never want to compare myself directly to him — because, come on, nobody comes close — I want to replicate some of that.

“But I also try to explain to everyone what Roma means. It is not a talent factory. It is not a stop on the way to a greater club, because there is no greater club.”