Manchester City join race for Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic remains a transfer target for many of Europe’s biggest clubs, and Manchester City, as well as Arsenal, are the most eager to sign the Fiorentina striker.

The 21-year-old is currently the leading goalscorer in Serie A with 12 goals in 15 matches and he has been linked with departure from Florence in January.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, both the Gunners and the Citizens are the most interested in Vlahovic, but the Manchester club are the ones most prepared to make a multimillion-euro offer for the Serbia international.

It seems that Tottenham are likely to drop out of the race but the interest from Arsenal means that the Serbian could still end up in North London.

However, Manchester City will try and entice Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso as much as possible so they beat other competitors such as Serie A giants Juventus.

Vlahovic has scored 43 goals in 100 competitive matches for Fiorentina since 2018.