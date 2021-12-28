Marco Lanna becomes new Sampdoria president

Sampdoria appointed former defender Marco Lanna as president on Monday to replace Massimo Ferrero.

Ferrero resigned on December 6 after being arrested on charges of alleged corporate crimes and fraudulent bankruptcy, prompting the club to make a number of changes at club level.

“On Monday evening the U.C. Sampdoria S.p.A. shareholders’ meeting reconvened to continue discussing the items on the agenda, which began on 24 December,” read a statement on the official club website.

“At the end of the meeting, having considered the recommendations made and thanking all parties for their contribution to this transition for the club, majority shareholder Sport Spettacolo Holding S.r.l. appointed a new board of directors comprising Marco Lanna (president), Alberto Bosco, Gianni Panconi and Antonio Romei.”

Lanna played for Sampdoria from 1987 until 1993 and he was a member of the Blucerchiati squad that won the Serie A title in the 1990/91 season.

He later played for Roma and Spanish clubs Salamanca and Real Zaragoza before returning to Il Doria in 2002 for a second spell at the Ligurian club.