Mertens not expected to get new Napoli deal

Dries Mertens has a contract with Napoli that expires in June 2022 but he is unlikely to get a contract extension at this stage.

The 34-year-old has scored four goals in his last three Serie A appearances – including last time out at Sassuolo – as he fills the void left by Victor Osimhen in the Partenopei, but the future of the club’s all-time goalscorer still remains in doubt.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are not exercising the option for a contract renewal under the current agreement, but they might find an alternative one since Mertens is very eager to remain at the club.

It is expected that Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis will have the final say in this situation and decide if the Belgian veteran remains in Naples after the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

Mertens has scored 140 goals in 372 competitive matches for Napoli since he arrived from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2013.