Mourinho wants Maitland-Niles and Kamara

Jose Mourinho has his eyes set on two midfielders with a view of strengthening his squad when the January transfer window opens.

The Roma coach wants yet another Englishman, to add to Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham, in the form of Arsenal‘s Ainsley Maitland-Niles. He is also said to be keen to bring in Boubacar Kamara to Serie A from Marseille.

According to Il Messaggero, Arsenal’s 24-year-old playmaker, Maitland-Niles, would come in on an initial loan deal with the option to buy for €10million.

As for Kamara, the 22-year-old French central-midfielder would come in for €18 million, even though his contract is due to expire in June 2022.

In order to lower the fee for the Marseille player, Roma could offer Pau Lopez and Cengiz Under on loan to sweeten the deal and to convince the Ligue 1 club to part with their man.