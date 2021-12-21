Nandez linked with January Inter switch

Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez was linked with a move to Inter in the summer and it is likely that the Nerazzurri will make another attempt to sign him when the winter transfer window opens.

The Isolani and the Nerazzurri had difficulty agreeing on a transfer fee prior to the start of the 2021/22 season but they might not aim to make a full purchase for the Uruguay international in January.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are trying to offload some players in the winter transfer window and Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino is one of those players. Injuries limited the playing time of the 30-year-old in 2020/21 and he has struggled to gain opportunities so far this season.

Genoa are interested in Vecino and he could move to the Grifone so he can earn more playing time. His departure from the Nerazzurri would also facilitate the transfer of his compatriot Nandez from Cagliari to Inter.