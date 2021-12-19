Napoli and Torino target Fiorentina midfielder

Sofyan Amrabat is expected to be sold by Fiorentina in January and he has been linked with Serie A clubs Napoli and Torino.

The 25-year-old central midfielder was a revelation during the 2019/20 season at Hellas Verona but he has failed to establish himself in Florence.

La Nazione reports that anyone interested in Amrabat will have to play at least €17 million and there is no shortage of interest.

Napoli have been linked with the Moroccan international in the past and it seems that their interest in the midfielder has not waned since he starred in Verona.

Torino coach Ivan Juric coached Amrabat when they were at Hellas Verona and the Granata might work out a deal so the duo could work together again.

Amrabat has featured in 10 Serie A matches so far during the 2021/22 season, but he has accumulated a measly 202 minutes of playing time in the league, and he has had to compete for a spot in the starting line-up with Erick Pulgar and Lucas Torreira.