Napoli player ratings vs Sassuolo: Zielinski pulls the strings

MAPEI STADIUM (Reggio Emilia) – Despite cruising at 2-0 within 15 minutes of half time, Serie A leaders Napoli collapsed on a freezing cold night in Emilia-Romagna as they drew 2-2 at Sassuolo, conceding twice late on and another that, fortunately for the Partenopei, was chalked off.

Fabian Ruiz and Dries Mertens got the Partenopei’s goals shortly after the restart, but Luciano Spalletti then made changes and the reinforcements were unable to hold on. Kalidou Koulibaly was forced off injured late on with the Azzurri still leading.

Napoli player ratings vs Sassuolo

Ospina 6; Di Lorenzo 6.5, Rrahmani 6, Koulibaly 6 (80′ Juan Jesus n/r), Mario Rui 6; Lobotka 6, Fabian 7 (66′ Politano 5.5); Lozano 5.5 (73′ Demme 5.5), Zielinski 7, Insigne 5.5 (46′ Elmas 5.5); Mertens 7 (66′ Petagna 6).

Player of the Match – Piotr Zielinski

Although Mertens and Fabian got the goals it was the Pole who teed them both up and did well in midfield for most of the match, with Napoli looking good for the majority. He sent a chance way over the crossbar in the first half that he should have done more with but he can be pleased with his overall contribution on the night.