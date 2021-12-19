Napoli scrape dramatic win at AC Milan

Napoli managed to just about cling on for a vital 1-0 win over AC Milan at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday evening.

Eljif Elmas got the game’s only goal inside five minutes as he headed home a Piotr Zielinski corner, having found himself unmarked at Mike Maignan’s near post and with the goalkeeper having left his goal gaping.

Frank Kessie thought he had bagged a 90th-minute leveller only for VAR to intervene and determine that Olivier Giroud had been offside and interfering before the Ivorian finished.