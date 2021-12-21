Napoli to battle Chelsea for Fenerbahce defender

Hungary international Attila Szalai has been linked with Napoli but the Partenopei are expected to face competition from English Premier League side Chelsea.

The Neapolitans are looking for a replacement for Kostas Manolas, who has returned to Greece to play for Olympiacos, and they have turned their attention towards the 23-year-old centre-back that plays for Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Napoli ideally want to replace Manolas with Szalai, but they have to assess whether his transfer fits within the constraints of their budget, and Chelsea are also keen to sign the Hungarian.

If the Partenopei are not able to sign Szalai, they are also looking at two Colombian defenders Yerry Mina and Jhon Lucumi. Mina is currently playing in England for Everton while Lucumi plays in Belgium for KRC Genk.

Szalai joined Fenerbahce in January from Cypriot club Apollon Limassol and he represented Hungary at Euro 2020.