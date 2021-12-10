No interest from Vialli to purchase Sampdoria

Gianluca Vidal, the trustee entrusted with the sale of Sampdoria, has said that Blucerchiati legend Gianluca Vialli and York Capital Management have not shown any interest in purchasing the club.

Vialli and the American investment fund attempted to acquire the club in 2019 and failed, and at this stage they have not made any contact in regards to an acquisition after the resignation of Massimo Ferrero as president.

“No,” Vidal told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Neither Vialli, [Fausto] Zanetton, [Jamie] Dinan, or [Alex] Knaster. I have not had contact from them.”

Vidal had also said that Sampdoria are unlikely to be sold soon and that the club is expected to be sold in five months’ time.

“Generally, the modalities through which any negotiation takes place follow a codified process,” he said.

“First, the expression of interest. Then the verification of the origin of the funds. Then we discuss the value of the asset that is attributed to the object or company concerned.

“Let’s say that from the due diligence to the so-called closing, four to five months will pass, certainly not 30 days.”