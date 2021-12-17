Olivier Giroud continues individual training as AC Milan’s injury woes continue

AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud has continued a personalised training program when it was expected that he would return to group training on Wednesday.

The French striker has been suffering from a torn muscle fibre since the end of November and is expected to be back in action by the weekend when Milan will be facing fellow title challengers, Napoli.

The realisation that he is not yet ready to return to full team training suggests that he may struggle to make it for that match against Luciano Spalletti’s side, reports TMW.

Stefan Pioli also has four other players who are still undergoing separate training programs whilst recovering from injury, who are Pietro Pellegri, Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao, and Davide Calabria.

Having only drawn 1-1 with Udinese on matchday 17 and knowing that Inter are facing bottom side Salernitana on Friday, Milan will be well aware of the need to beat Napoli on Sunday.