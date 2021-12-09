Osimhen back in Napoli training, sparking war with Nigeria

Victor Osimhen has returned to Napoli training and has immediately become the subject of a tug of war between the Partenopei and the player’s nation, Nigeria, ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The striker, 22, suffered a fractured cheekbone in Napoli’s Serie A game against Inter on November 21, and now the Super Eagles want him ready to fly away for international duty in January.

Nigeria are now readying their own medical professionals for a trip to Naples in order to assess Osimhen’s chances of taking part, according to Il Mattino.

Napoli are said to believe that the forward will be sidelined for another two months, thus missing out for Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations – running from January 9 to February 6 – whereas Nigeria are determined to have their man present.

Club and country could clash on the matter in the coming weeks if medical views from both camps also fail to match up.