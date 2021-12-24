Pjanic top of Shevchenko’s Christmas list for Genoa

Genoa are targeting a big-name signing in January as they look to entice Miralem Pjanic back to Italy.

The 31-year-old midfielder is presently on loan at Besiktas from Barcelona, but Andriy Shevchenko is aiming high in the hope that he can bring the Bosnian back to Serie A in order to help the Grifone in their bid to avoid relegation.

According to La Repubblica, the former Juventus and Roma midfielder, who left the Bianconeri for Spain in a €60 million deal in 2020, is wanted in order to add real quality to Shevchenko’s squad.

Genoa occupy 18th position in Serie A heading into the second half of the season and are five points behind Spezia in 17th.