PODCAST: We’re halfway there already

The Serie A season is at its midway point, Inter are winter champions, and now it’s time for the Forza Italian Football Podcast to take an overdue break for Christmas.

Conor Clancy is back to host and joined by Euan Burns to chat through Round 19 and reflect on the season so far.

Forza Italian Football are now on Patreon, where you can sign up, give us your support and get the chance to have your questions answered on the pod, as well as being able to enjoy extra premium content.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!