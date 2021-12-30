Ramsey costing Juventus more than Cristiano Ronaldo did

Aaron Ramsey is costing Juventus more than even Cristiano Ronaldo ever did and is proving hard to move on for the Bianconeri.

The Welsh midfielder, who turned 31 on December 26, signed for Juventus in 2019 on a free transfer and has a contract worth a reported €8 million per year that runs until 2023.

Ramsey has started just one Serie A game this season and has only managed 840 minutes in the whole of 2021 due to his ongoing injury issues, and according to Tuttosport, has cost the club a huge €8,928 per minute played.

The cost-per-minute is more than Ronaldo earned during his time in Turin, which was €7,921 for every 60 seconds he played.

However, Massimiliano Allegri doesn’t see the player in his plans, fit or not, and amidst rumoured interest from the likes of Newcastle United, it could only be a matter of time before the Ramsey moves on.