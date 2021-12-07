Real Madrid player ratings vs Inter: Kroos calls the shots

Real Madrid clinched the top spot in Inter‘s Champions League group with a 2-0 win thanks to the timeless quality of Toni Kroos.

The German scored the opening goal and after a red card for Nicolo Barella, Marco Asensio wrapped up the points with a wonderful strike with 10 minutes to play.

Real Madrid player ratings vs Inter

Courtois 6; Mendy 6, Alaba 6, Militao 6, Carvajal 6.5; Kroos 8 (78′ Valverde N/A), Casemiro 6.5 (71′ Camavinga 6), Modric 7; Vinicius Junior 7.5 ( 81′ Hazard N/A), Jovic 6 (78′ Diaz N/A), Rodrygo 6.5 (78′ Asensio 7).

Player of the match – Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos produced yet another calm but devastating Champions League performance when his team needed it. His goal was superbly taken and his ability to dictate the tempo of a football match meant Inter were left floundering in midfield.