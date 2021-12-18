Roma claim big win over Atalanta

Atalanta suffered an unexpected slip in Bergamo on Saturday as Jose Mourinho’s Roma visited the Gewiss Stadium to claim an unlikely 4-1 win over their hosts.

In what was due to be Atalanta’s annual Christmas Match – a game that sees them wear a special-edition shirt to raise money for charity – La Dea took to the pitch in their traditional home kit after Joma had mistakenly printed a jersey with the skyline of Turin on its front, rather than that of Bergamo.

That sloppiness was then seen on the pitch from Atalanta as Tammy Abraham put Roma ahead within two minutes and Nicolo Zaniolo made it 2-0 soon after. Luis Muriel had a shot deflected in off Bryan Cristante to halve the deficit before the break.

Atalanta pressed in the second half and looked to level, again through Cristante, but Jose Luis Palomino was offside when Duvan Zapata headed towards goal and was deemed to have interfered with play.

Chris Smalling and Abraham put more gloss on the win with two more goals.