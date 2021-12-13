Roma prove too strong for Spezia

Roma earned three important points by beating Spezia 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday night.

The Giallorossi took the lead after just six minutes when a corner was headed by Tammy Abraham and then helped into the net by Chris Smalling.

Ten minutes into the second half another corner was Spezia’s downfall. Roger Ibanez climbed highest and powered a header past Ivan Provedel.

Upon thinking he’d added a third in stoppage time, Felix Afena-Gyan was shown a second yellow card and sent off for a handball before scoring.

Roma have moved sixth above Juventus and Empoli with the win whilst Spezia remain 17th.