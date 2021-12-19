Roma want Atletico Madrid forward for next season

Angel Correa has been linked with a move to Roma for the 2022/23 season as the Friedkin Group try to build a more competitive Giallorossi squad.

The 26-year-old Argentinian forward has been with Atletico Madrid since 2015, but he has only played two La Liga matches in full so far in 2021/22, and he might agree to a transfer if it means earning greater playing opportunities elsewhere.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma want to make reinforcements to the attack in the summer and Correa is somebody that they have in mind. With Spanish forward Borja Mayoral expected to leave, the Giallorossi also want to improve the depth as well as the quality of their attack.

Correa has played 302 competitive matches for Atletico Madrid, scoring 51 goals and he has also supplied 51 assists. The versatile forward can play in a variety of positions, but he is often used as either a support striker or a right-winger.

The Argentine was linked with AC Milan prior to the 2019/20 season but a transfer failed to materialise.