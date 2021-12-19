Sacchi: AC Milan are in a state of confusion

AC Milan legend Arrigo Sacchi has said that the Rossoneri are confused after their early elimination from the Champions League and also losing top spot in Serie A.

The Italian giants finished on the bottom of Group B, which consisted of Liverpool, Porto, and Atletico Madrid, and they were battling for the scudetto with Napoli but now find themselves four points behind city rivals Inter.

However, Sacchi believes that current coach Stefano Pioli needs to make changes if AC Milan are to sustain a Serie A title challenge.

“The Rossoneri are in confusion after the Champions League,” the former tactician said in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Pioli must hit the right notes to get Milan back on the right path and then maybe they can have their say. ”

Sacchi also praised Atalanta and their attacking approach under Coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

“La Dea have two great advantages,” Sacchi said.

“The first is that of the style which also allowed the Italian teams to have courage in Europe, the second is to be able to make it among football’s big boys while keeping the accounts in place.

“They will have their chances for the scudetto.”