Salernitana could stay in Serie A with email evidence of an accepted offer

The price put on Salernitana has been reduced to €15 million in an attempt to complete a sale of the club by the end of December 31, 2021.

Salernitana are at risk of being expelled from Serie A unless they can find a new owner by the end of the year, due to Claudio Lotito’s involvement in their ownership. Being Lazio president, Lotito is unable to have any involvement at another Serie A club, but the Campania side have been unable to attract a new owner so far.

Il Mattino have reported that the asking price for the club has now dropped to €15m, and there are currently three interested parties.

The Granata could continue to play in Italy’s top tier if they can show email evidence of an offer for the club being accepted by December 31.

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina recently confirmed that the club, having been afforded extra time to find a buyer last summer, will be excluded from Serie A in 2022 if a new owner is not found.