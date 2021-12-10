Sampdoria player ratings vs Genoa: Gabbiadini inspires Doria triumph

Sampdoria earned a 3-1 victory against city rivals Genoa, putting the Blucerchiati eight points of the Grifone, who remain in the relegation zone in Serie A.

A double from Manolo Gabbiadini and a goal from Francesco Caputo secured the win for Il Doria while Mattia Destro’s goal for the Rossoblu was a mere consolation.

Player ratings:

Audero 6; Bereszynski 7 (68′ Dragusin 6), Yoshida 6.5, Colley 6, Augello 7; Thorsby 6.5 (76′ Chabot 5.5), Ekdal 6.5, Adrien Silva 6.5; Candreva 7 (90+3′ Askildsen N/A), Caputo 7, Gabbiadini 7.5 (68′ Verre 6)

Player of the match: Manolo Gabbiadini

The 30-year-old has often been decisive in previous editions of the Derby della Lanterna but this performance was arguably his best ever in this particular fixture.

He scored the opening goal of the game with a header in the first half and then he was involved in the other two goals in the second. He was heavily involved in the build-up for the second goal, which was scored by Francesco Caputo, and he added the third with the aid of a deflection from Genoa defender Zinho Vanheusden.