Sampdoria turn to psychological coach

Sampdoria will turn to the help of a mental coach in order to give themselves a much-needed dose of determination.

The Blucerchiati lost their last Serie A game 3-1 away to Fiorentina after having won the previous two games against Salernitana away and Hellas Verona at home, and are struggling for consistency.

Now, according to Il Secolo XIX, Roberto D’Aversa will look to the help of a professional in order to add hunger, motivation, and determination to his side as they look to pull away from the relegation zone.

The idea was touted by chairman Massimo Ferrero recently, but may not be easy to implement with the season well underway.

Sampdoria are currently in 15th place in the Serie A standings with 15 points, just five ahead of rivals Genoa who occupy 18th position.