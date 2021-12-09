Sarri wants January signings before committing to new Lazio contract

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri wants to see new players arrive at the club in January before he commits to signing a new contract with the Biancocelesti.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has made it clear over the past month that he wants the coach to sign a longer-term deal with the club that will run until 2025, despite Sarri only taking over during the summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, whilst Sarri is open to renewing, he would like to see the club make moves in the transfer window next month before he signs on the dotted line.

There are two main positions that he feels need addressing. They are left-back and a higher-quality backup striker to Ciro Immobile.

The decision to operate with Vedat Muriqi as the deputy striker has not paid dividends and the ex-Chelsea and Juventus boss wants that to be addressed.

In order for Lazio to spend money in January, they will need to offload players such as Muriqi, Jordan Lukaku, Jony, Riza Durmisi, Denis Vavro, and Gonzalo Escalante.