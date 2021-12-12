Sassuolo claim comeback win over Lazio

Sassuolo picked up three points at the Mapei Stadium after coming back from behind against Lazio to win 2-1 on Sunday evening.

The hosts’ goals came from Domenico Berardi and Giacomo Raspadori, after Mattia Zaccagni found his first goal for the Biancocelesti.

Lazio opened the scoring early. Elseid Hysaj recovered the ball high up the pitch, finding Pedro who dribbled his way to the box and teed up Zaccagni for the finish.

It took them a while but Sassuolo fired back with two goals and in quick succession. In the 63rd minute, Berardi cut inside and found the back of the net from distance as goalkeeper Strakosha stood still.

Five minutes later, Raspadori scored from the same position after being set up by the previous scorer sealing the three points for his side.