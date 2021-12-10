Sassuolo starlets capture attention of Inter

Inter are reportedly planning to make acquisitions for Sassuolo youngsters Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi when the winter transfer window opens.

Nerazzurri directors Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio want to add more Italians to the squad and the Neroverdi starlets are two players that would fit the club’s plans in the short term as well as their future ones.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have been interested in signing Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori, but now they have their attention on another two players from the Emilia-Romagna club.

Twenty-two-year-old centre-forward Scamacca is in great form at the moment, scoring three goals in his last four Serie A appearances, and the Neroverdi value him at €40 million.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old central midfielder Frattesi has impressed since returning from a loan spell at Serie B club Monza, scoring three goals in 16 Serie A matches, but there is no evaluation available on the former Italy Under-21 international.

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali is not despite for an immediate sale and he is happy to wait for the value of the players to rise.