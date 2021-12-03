Serie A Player of the Week | Round 15

Atalanta brushed aside Venezia on Tuesday to keep chase with Serie A leaders Napoli, with Mario Pasalic’s performance earning him Player of the Week for Round 15.

The Croatian international hit a hat-trick at the Gewiss Stadium, as La Dea defeated the Arancioneroverdi 4-0 in Bergamo and remained in fourth position just five points behind the Partenopei.

It took the 28-year-old just 12 minutes to net a brace against the newly promoted side, twice timing his run perfectly to meet passes from Josip Ilicic and then Luis Muriel and fire past goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Then, after Teun Koopmeiners had made it 3-0 in the second period, Pasalic controlled another Muriel pass and fired home again on the turn and ensure he would take home the match ball.