Serie A Player of the Week | Round 16

Hellas Verona produced a wonderful comeback victory away to Venezia on Sunday afternoon, with Giovanni Simeone clinching the Player of the Week award for Round 16 of Serie A.

Pietro Ceccaroni, Domen Crnigoj and Thomas Henry gave the hosts a 3-0 half-time lead, but the Argentine striker drove his side forward and netted twice at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo, as the Gialloblu fought back to win the match 4-3 late on.

After a Henry own goal and a penalty from Gianluca Caprari, which also saw Ceccaroni sent-off, had reduced the deficit, Simeone burst into the box and delicately chipped Sergio Romero to equalise on 67 minutes.

Then, with just five minutes of normal time remaining, the man on loan from Cagliari drove towards goal and unleashed a delightful curling effort into the top corner from the edge of the area.