Serie A Player of the Week | Round 17

Manolo Gabbiadini was once again the hero for Sampdoria as they defeated city rivals Genoa on Friday night and is our Serie A Player of the Week for Round 17.

The Blucerchiati won 3-1 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, with goals from the 30-year-old, Francesco Caputo and a Zinho Vanheusden own, but Gabbiadini had provided the winning goal in two previous Derby della Lanterna encounters.

On seven minutes, the former Southampton striker rose to meet a cross from Andrea Candreva and head past Genoa goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

As the hosts then tried to fight their way back into contention late on, Sampdoria broke down field and Gabbiadini unleashed a long-range effort that was deflected into the net via on-loan defender Vanheusden, leaving Mattia Destro’s 78th minute goal a mere consolation.