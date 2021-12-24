Serie A Player of the Week | Round 18

Gerard Deulofeu starred as Udinese pushed Cagliari closer towards relegation from Serie A on Saturday night, and is our Player of the Week for Round 18.

The Zebrette smashed the Rossoblu 4-0 at the Sardegna Arena, with the former Barcelona and AC Milan attacker scoring a wonderful double in Sardinia.

Just before half-time, with the Udine side ahead through a Jean-Victor Makengo strike, the 27-year-old stepped forward and struck a stunning free-kick past Alessio Cragno from 25-yards.

Deulofeu then completed the scoring on 69 minutes, collecting a short-corner from Makengo and curling an even better effort into the top corner from just inside the Cagliari penalty box.