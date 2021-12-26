Serie A Player of the Week | Round 19

Franck Kessie scored twice for AC Milan in their 4-2 victory against Empoli and he has been selected as the Player of the Week for Round 19 of the 2021/22 Serie A season.

Deployed as an attacking midfielder instead of his usual defensive midfielder, the Ivorian became an unlikely source of goals. Known for his reliability from the penalty spot, this time he demonstrated his ability to get into the right scoring positions in open play.

He opened the scoring after 12 minutes when Olivier Giroud laid the ball off for him and smashed the ball into the net with a thunderous volley.

Nedim Bajrami equalised soon after for Empoli but Kessie regained the lead for AC Milan after exchanging passes with Alexis Saelemaekers and then beating Guglielmo Vicario from a tight angle. He also was involved in the build-up for the fourth goal for Milan, scored by Theo Hernandez.

The win leaves the Rossoneri in second place, four points behind city rivals and Serie A leaders Inter.