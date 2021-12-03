Serie A Team of the Week | Round 15

Napoli drew 2-2 against Sassuolo while AC Milan were able to register a comprehensive 3-0 win against Genoa.

Inter defeated Spezia 2-0, Atalanta won 4-0 against Venezia, and Udinese incredibly held Lazio to a 4-4 draw.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina won 3-1 against Sampdoria, Bologna earned a shock 1-0 victory against Roma, and Torino were held to a 2-2 draw against Empoli.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 15 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Lukasz Skorupski – Bologna

Keep a clean sheet against Bologna, and made some impressive saves from the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Tammy Abraham.

Merih Demiral – Atalanta (3 Team of the Week appearances)

The Turkish international is becoming an influential figure in the Atalanta backline and he comfortably dealt with anything that came his way against Venezia.

Gary Medel – Bologna

The Chilean veteran has benefitted from Rossoblu coach Sinisa Mihajlovic’s change to a back three formation and he was able to tighten up the Felsinei defence.

Federico Dimarco – Inter (3 apps)

Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi used the wing-back as part of the back three but he still was able to participate in his team’s attacks and use his creative skills.

Junior Messias – AC Milan

The former Crotone star has recently earned more playing time for the Rossoneri and started scoring goals. The Brazilian scored twice in Milan’s emphatic win against Genoa.

Tommaso Pobega – Torino (2 apps)

Scored the opening goal for the Granata in their draw against Empoli, and he remained influential for the remainder of the game too thanks to his ability to cover ground, assisting his team offensively and defensively.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli

The Polish international played an important part in the Partenopei’s attacking play, supplying two assists against Sassuolo.

Mario Pasalic – Atalanta (2 apps)

The Croatian international scored a hat-trick against Venezia, taking his tally to six goals in the last four Serie A games and seven for the league campaign so far.

Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina (4 apps)

His goal gave the Gigliati the lead against Sampdoria and his constant presence in attack gave the Blucerchiati defence nightmares.

Beto – Udinese

The Portuguese striker scored twice in a crazy match against Lazio, taking his total in Serie A to six goals.

Lautaro Martinez – Inter (2 apps)

Was decisive for the Nerazzurri. Supplied the assist for Roberto Gagliardini to score the opener and then he converted a penalty to seal the victory against Spezia.