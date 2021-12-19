Serie A Team of the Week | Round 16

AC Milan are on top of the Serie A table after defeating Salernitana 2-0 while their city rivals Inter are second thanks to a 3-0 win against Roma.

Napoli dropped to third after losing 3-2 at home to Atalanta while Juventus defeated Genoa 2-0 and Lazio earned a 3-0 victory against Sampdoria.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina won 3-2 away to Bologna, Sassuolo came back to draw 2-2 with Spezia, and Hellas Verona earned a dramatic 4-3 victory against Venezia.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 16 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Salvatore Sirigu – Genoa

Despite conceding twice, the veteran goalkeeper was still his team’s best player. Pulled off many impressive saves and prevented Genoa from suffering a far more humiliating defeat against Juventus.

Rafael Toloi – Atalanta

Had a solid game defensively but his main contributions came offensively. Supplied a lovely through-ball for Merih Demiral to score the equaliser and he was involved in the build-up for the winner scored by Remo Freuler.

Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus

The Bianconeri stalwart ensured that the defence was tight while the rest of the team could focus on attacking Genoa.

Alessandro Bastoni – Inter

He was not under great pressure defensively and that allowed him to play the ball out from defence with consummate ease. Looked very comfortable attacking in the opposition half and supplied the assist for Denzel Dumfries to score the third goal for the Nerazzurri.

Alexis Saelemaekers – AC Milan

The Belgian winger is known for his great work ethic and this time he was among the goalscorers for the Rossoneri against Salernitana.

Marcelo Brozovic – Inter (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Gave the defence great protection and he was able to provide a link between defence and midfield. Did a great job initiating attacks from deep positions.

Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter (4 apps)

Provided the link between midfield and attack for the Nerazzurri. Scored the opening goal against Roma directly from a corner, and he was heavily involved in the second Inter goal, which was scored by Edin Dzeko.

Nicolas Gonzalez – Fiorentina (2 apps)

Supplied the assist for Youssef Maleh to score the Gigliati’s first goal, earned the free-kick that Cristiano Biraghi scored for the second goal, and he earned the penalty that Dusan Vlahovic converted.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (3 apps)

The Italian international made the difference against Sampdoria, scoring twice for in Lazio’s victory in Liguria.

Giovanni Simeone – Hellas Verona (3 apps)

Ensured that the Gialloblu secured the comeback victory against regional rivals Venezia, scoring the equaliser and the winning goal.

Giacomo Raspadori – Sassuolo

The Italian starlet came on at half-time and inspired the comeback against Spezia. Scored twice in the second half to earn his team a draw.