Serie A Team of the Week | Round 17

Inter leaped onto the top of the Serie A table with a 4-0 win against Cagliari whereas Napoli lost 1-0 to Empoli.

Atalanta defeated Hellas Verona 2-1, Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw against Venezia, and Lazio lost 2-1 to Sassuolo.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria won 3-1 against Genoa, Roma defeated Spezia 2-0, and Torino earned a 2-1 victory against Bologna.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 17 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Guglielmo Vicario – Empoli

Kept a clean sheet against one of the best attacking sides in Italian football and make a couple of fine saves.

Rafael Toloi – Atalanta (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Better known for his ability to join the attack from defence, this time he limited the attacking presence of Hellas Verona forward Gianluca Caprari.

Milan Skriniar – Inter (3 apps)

Wasn’t trouble by the Cagliari attack very often so he did a great job distributing the ball out from the defence.

Matias Vina – Roma

Did a great job covering the left flank and he advanced so far up the pitch at times that he would be level with the strikers.

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo (2 apps)

Inspired the comeback against Lazio. Scored the equaliser with a superb left-foot strike and he supplied the assist for Giacomo Raspadori to score the winner after beating a couple of opponents.

Nicolo Barella – Inter (3 apps)

The diminutive Sardinian is known for his energetic running in midfield, but his passing against Cagliari was fantastic, also supplying two assists against his former club.

Sasa Lukic – Torino

Controlled the play in the middle of the pitch for the Granata and he assisted in the opening goal for Antonio Sanabria.

Mattia Aramu – Venezia (2 apps)

Displayed great vision and creativity throughout the game for the Venetians and he scored a fine equaliser from outside of the penalty area against Juventus.

Alexis Sanchez – Inter

The experienced Chilean made the most of a rare chance to start in attack for the Nerazzurri. Scored a goal and he also provided an assist for Hakan Calhanoglu.

Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina (5 apps)

A brace against Salernitana took the Serbian’s tally to 15 for the season.

Manolo Gabbiadini – Sampdoria

Opened the scoring against Genoa and he also had a hand in the other two Blucerchiati goals.