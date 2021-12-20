Serie A Team of the Week | Round 18

Inter earned an emphatic 5-0 victory away to Salernitana while Napoli defeated AC Milan 1-0.

Atalanta suffered a surprising 4-1 defeat at home to Roma, Lazio won 3-1 against Genoa, and Juventus need just two goals to beat Bologna.

Elsewhere, Udinese demolished Cagliari 4-0, and Fiorentina came back to draw 2-2 against Sassuolo

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 18 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Rui Patricio – Roma (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Had to face a dangerous Atalanta attack but he was more than capable of making some important saves.

Denzel Dumfries – Inter (2 apps)

The Dutchman was a potent threat on the right flank, and his goal was the Nerazzurri’s 100th goal for the calendar year of 2021.

Amir Rrahmani – Napoli (2 apps)

Made sure that the Partenopei defence was rarely breached and he made a great sliding tackle in the second half to prevent one of the AC Milan forwards from scoring.

Chris Smalling – Roma

Limited the attacking threat of Duvan Zapata in the Atalanta attack and also went forward to score one of the Giallorossi goals.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli (2 apps)

Most of the Partenopei’s attacking play came through the Polish international and he assisted the only goal of the game for Eljif Elmas.

Lucas Torreira – Fiorentina

The diminutive midfielder was inspirational in the come back against Sassuolo, assisting for Dusan Vlahovic and then scoring the equaliser.

Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter (5 apps)

The Turkish international dominated in the midfield against Salernitana. Completed 100 passes and provided two assists.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (3 apps)

Came off the bench to supply two assists and help the Biancocelesti secure the win against Genoa.

Alvaro Morata – Juventus

The much-maligned striker was decisive in the victory against Bologna, scoring the opening goal and then supplying the pass for Juan Cuadrado to add the second.

Tammy Abraham – Roma (2 apps)

Found the back of the net twice against Atalanta albeit one of them was aided by a deflection. The Atalanta defence could not handle his speed and movement in open play.

Gerard Deulofeu – Udinese (2 apps)

Cagliari had no way of containing the diminutive Spaniard. Provided a lot of attacking flair throughout the game and scored two delightful goals.