Serie A Team of the Week | Round 19

Inter defeated Torino 1-0, AC Milan won 4-2 against Empoli, and Napoli suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Spezia.
Sampdoria held Roma to a 1-1 draw, Atalanta were also held to a scoreless draw against Genoa, and Lazio won 3-1 against Venezia.
Elsewhere, Juventus won 2-0 against Cagliari, and Bologna earned a 3-0 victory against Sassuolo.
Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 19 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.
Ivan Provedel – Spezia
Napoli dominated against Spezia, but Provedel made some crucial saves, and earned a clear sheet for the Aquilotti.
Mattia Bani – Genoa
The Grifone offered nothing offensively, but they were solid defensively, and Bani played a crucial role by limiting the attacking presence of Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata.
Omar Colley – Sampdoria
The Blucerchiati earned a valuable point away to Roma, and Colley played an important part, limiting the threat of Tammy Abraham in the Giallorossi attack.
Aaron Hickey – Bologna (2 Team of the Week appearances)
Impressed with his attacking play on the left flank and he scored a stupendous goal from outside of the box to double the lead for the Felsinei.
Denzel Dumfries – Inter (3 apps)
Dominated again on the right flank and scored the only goal of the game against Torino.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (2 apps)
The Serbian midfielder is best known for his attacking qualities but he did a lot of great work helping the defence against Venezia.
Franck Kessie – AC Milan (2 apps)
The energetic midfielder became an unlikely source of goals, operating in a more advanced role than usual and scoring twice in open play.
Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus
The much-maligned winger produced one of his best performances for the Bianconeri, assisting for Moise Kean and then scoring the sealer against Cagliari.
Riccardo Orsolini – Bologna
Although he hasn’t had the best of seasons, the Felsinei winger did have a lively performance against Sassuolo and scored the opening goal.
Pedro – Lazio (4 apps)
Provided a reference point in attack in the absence of Ciro Immobile and he scored his seventh goal of the season in the victory against Venezia.
Alexis Saelemaekers – AC Milan
The Belgian winger was influential for the Rossoneri, assisting for Franck Kessie’s second goal and he also was involved in the build-up for two others.