Serie A Team of the Week | Round 19

Inter defeated Torino 1-0, AC Milan won 4-2 against Empoli, and Napoli suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Spezia.

Sampdoria held Roma to a 1-1 draw, Atalanta were also held to a scoreless draw against Genoa, and Lazio won 3-1 against Venezia.

Elsewhere, Juventus won 2-0 against Cagliari, and Bologna earned a 3-0 victory against Sassuolo.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 19 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Ivan Provedel – Spezia

Napoli dominated against Spezia, but Provedel made some crucial saves, and earned a clear sheet for the Aquilotti.

Mattia Bani – Genoa

The Grifone offered nothing offensively, but they were solid defensively, and Bani played a crucial role by limiting the attacking presence of Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata.

Omar Colley – Sampdoria

The Blucerchiati earned a valuable point away to Roma, and Colley played an important part, limiting the threat of Tammy Abraham in the Giallorossi attack.

Aaron Hickey – Bologna (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Impressed with his attacking play on the left flank and he scored a stupendous goal from outside of the box to double the lead for the Felsinei.

Denzel Dumfries – Inter (3 apps)

Dominated again on the right flank and scored the only goal of the game against Torino.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (2 apps)

The Serbian midfielder is best known for his attacking qualities but he did a lot of great work helping the defence against Venezia.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (2 apps)

The energetic midfielder became an unlikely source of goals, operating in a more advanced role than usual and scoring twice in open play.

Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus

The much-maligned winger produced one of his best performances for the Bianconeri, assisting for Moise Kean and then scoring the sealer against Cagliari.

Riccardo Orsolini – Bologna

Although he hasn’t had the best of seasons, the Felsinei winger did have a lively performance against Sassuolo and scored the opening goal.

Pedro – Lazio (4 apps)

Provided a reference point in attack in the absence of Ciro Immobile and he scored his seventh goal of the season in the victory against Venezia.

Alexis Saelemaekers – AC Milan

The Belgian winger was influential for the Rossoneri, assisting for Franck Kessie’s second goal and he also was involved in the build-up for two others.