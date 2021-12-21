Sevilla interested in Juventus outcast Arthur

Juventus midfielder Arthur is keen to secure a move away from the club, amidst interest from Spanish outfit Sevilla.

According to Tuttosport, the Brazilian international is concerned about retaining his place ahead of next year’s World Cup in Qatar and has instructed his agent to find him a club that can guarantee more regular playing time.

La Liga side Sevilla have expressed an interest in the former Barcelona midfielder and may push for a transfer in January, as they seek to maintain their domestic title challenge.

Arthur has fallen out of favour at Juventus and struggled to establish himself since the return of coach Massimiliano Allegri in the summer, having made just five Serie A appearances this term, as well featuring four times in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Barcelona in an exchange deal with Miralem Pjanic worth €72 million in 2020, and helped the club win the Coppa Italia last season.