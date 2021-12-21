Shevchenko’s Genoa hold Atalanta

Atalanta were again frustrated on Tuesday evening, failing to bounce back from their recent loss to Roma as they only managed a 0-0 draw away to Genoa.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side were left lacking a cutting edge in attack and weren’t helped by Duvan Zapata having to go off injured in the first half.

La Dea had a couple of chances, but the best of those fell to Roberto Piccoli and Merih Demiral in the second half, though neither could make the most of their headed efforts.

The draw is just Andriy Shevchenko’s second in six games at Genoa, having lost the other four.